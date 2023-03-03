Zeenat Aman shares her health update, says, ‘Wanted to stay in bed the whole weekend'

Zeenat Aman interacted with her fans on social media | Image Source: Instagram

It seems like veteran actress Zeenat Aman has fallen sick under the influence of changing climate conditions as the actress recently shared an Instagram post to inform her fans about the same. Since the actress joined the social networking site, she never misses a chance to interact with her admirers and regularly shares her latest updates. Not to forget, the actress is soon making her OTT debut with an upcoming web series titled ‘Showsttopper’. It is being made under the direction of Manish Harishankar.

Zeenat shared a photo of herself on Instagram and stated that she is sick and had caught the flu last weekend. In her IG post, the actress gave a health update to her fans and wrote, “I’ve been a little under the weather this week, with flaring rosacea and the flu. What I really wanted to do was turn off my phone and stay in bed all weekend, but pending paperwork and an out-of-town meeting demanded otherwise. I left home reluctantly this morning but here I am now at a lovely homestay. What’s even better is that Nature is reminding me to discern life’s silver linings, with a fiery sunset over the trees. That hackneyed line - gratitude is the attitude - seems quite apt for this moment. She also shared a hibiscus flower emoji alongside this post.

Zeenat Aman joined social media last month as she felt it would be a good platform to share her thoughts with her fans and followers. Since then, the actress has been sharing a lot of photos, ads and other interesting posts to keep her fans updated.

Zeenat Aman’s Professional front

Taking about the actress’ work front, she was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama, Panipat, which was released in the year 2019. She will also appear in the upcoming film, Margaon: The Closed Case. A report from Pinkvilla also states that she is going to play the character of an old woman who is into modelling. As per reports, Showstopper will discuss a taboo subject of lingerie fitting.

To those who are unaware, this veteran beauty is a former Miss India and Miss Asia-Pacific. She made her acting debut alongside late actor Dev Anand in the 1970 film ‘The Evil Within’. She then went on to appear in films like Hulchul in 1971, Hare Rama Hare Krishna in 1971, Yaadon Ki Baarat, in 1973 and many more.