Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's film opens with over ₹5 crore

Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan had been busy the past couple of weeks promoting their film, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', which is finally out in theatres. The film's trailer had received a great response and the same has now translated to the box office numbers of the romcom as well.

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' released in theatres on June 2, Friday, and it kickstarted with a whopping Rs 5 crore at the box office.

The film has been directed by Laxman Utekar of 'Luka Chhupi' and 'Mimi' fame and is set in the backdrop of Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' box office collection

As per the official figures released by the makers, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' opened with a bang at the box office.

The film raked in Rs 5.49 crore on its first day, which is considered decent for a romcom in the current age of booming OTT platforms.

If the same trend continues, then 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' is expected to have a fruitful weekend and the makers will have decent monies in their kitty by the time Monday arrives.

About 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' is set in Indore and it tells the tale of a middle-class married couple, who live in a joint family and decide to get a divorce, but they have an ulterior motive to all of it. As their family gets a whiff of something being fishy, the comedy or errors promises to take the audience on a rollercoaster ride, full of romance, drama, songs and witty punchlines.

The songs of 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' have already been declared superhit and that could be one of the reasons which is drawing audience to the theatres.

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' is the first time Vicky and Sara are seen sharing screen space and fans only have good things to say about their chemistry.

The film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan, and several celebs, including actress Katrina Kaif, have already given it a thumbs up.