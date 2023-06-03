Exclusive: Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor Inaamulhaq to direct a film soon... Details inside

Inaamulhaq |

Inaamulhaq is currently seen in the Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan-starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film hit screens on June 2. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for an exclusive interaction.

Opening up about his character in the film, Inaamulhaq shares, “The name of my character is Bhagwandas. It’s an interesting character and helps to take the story ahead to a huge extent. You have to go and watch the film so I cannot reveal much.”

Since Inaamulhaq is also a writer, one wonders if he added any inputs to the film. Pat comes the reply, “The script was written meticulously thus I just tried to perform my character to the best of my ability. As an actor our input is done with the consent of the writer and the director only.”

The film’s trailer reveals that it’s all about divorce, however, Inaamulhaq explains, “The trailer has been cut effectively for the audiences to keep guessing what happens. Whether it’s all about divorce and if it happens or not finally is what the crux of the story is and one needs to be inquisitive about it. This time we have shown a little more so they will feel like entering the theatres.”

He adds, “This time the promotional strategy has been formulated so that people keep guessing and get inquisitive to watch the movie. I’m sure people will feel surprised and they will get more than their expectations.”

The actor talks about his upcoming film Pippa. He reveals, “Pippa is directed by Raja Krishna Menon who had directed Airlift (2016). In Pippa, I play a Bangladeshi. I’m the antagonist and it’s a very nice and interesting character. It’s a war based film. I’m reading a few scripts and doing little work. Only if the script is alluring to me, then the audiences will also like the film as I care to always entertain my audiences through my films.”

When asked if he believes in doing solo starrer or multi-starrer films, he says, “From the business point of view only when good content is made, which the audiences can relate with then it will work at the box office. Solo starrer films also work. In Malayalam films, there are hardly any stars, but their films do well at the box office. We watch their films as their stories are rooted and connected to the people. We need to do both kinds of films. We shouldn’t underestimate the audiences.”

We then probe him if he will direct a film. “I’m writing a script and until I sort out the pre production work, I shall not begin this directorial film. I don’t want to make a film in a hurry. Any good cinema needs time for completing a strong script and its pre production work. I’m investing all my time in these two important aspects of filmmaking,” he concludes.