Zabaan Sambhalke Fame Dinyar Tirandaz Reportedly Passes Away In Mumbai; Suresh Menon, Chitrangda & Others React |

The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of veteran actor Dinyar Tirandaz, who reportedly passed away in Mumbai on June 11, 2026. Known for his memorable performances and his portrayal of quirky Parsi characters across films and television, Dinyar leaves behind a legacy that spans decades. The news of his demise was first shared through a Facebook post by the group "Parsi Zoroastrians Worldwide - The Hyderabadi Page﻿." The passing of Rustom Tirandaz's brother was also reported by the Instagram page "The 90s India."

According to reports, Dinyar breathed his last at 3:45 pm. As news of his demise spread across social media, members of the entertainment fraternity and fans came together to pay heartfelt tributes to the veteran actor. Suresh Menon expressed his condolences by commenting, "Om Shanti," while actress Chitrangda shared folded hands emojis. Uday Tikekar and several others also mourned the loss, leaving messages of "RIP" and remembering the beloved actor with affection and respect.

Dinyar Tirandaz was one of those rare character actors whose presence, even in brief roles, left a lasting impact on audiences. A veteran of both television and cinema, he became particularly popular for portraying quirky, lovable and often humorous Parsi characters. Over the years, his effortless comic timing and distinctive screen presence made him a familiar face across generations of viewers.

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Many fans fondly remember him as Mr. Keki Daruwala from the iconic sitcom Zabaan Sambhal Ke, a role that remains one of the most memorable characters of Indian television. He also appeared in acclaimed shows such as Nukkad and Byomkesh Bakshi, while his filmography included popular Bollywood titles like Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Chalte Chalte, Hello Brother, Kya Kehna and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?. Though rarely cast as the lead, Dinyar carved a niche for himself as a dependable performer whose characters brought warmth, humour and authenticity to every project he was a part of.