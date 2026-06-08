Deepika Padukone Spotted Flaunting Baby Bump During Visit To New Bandra Home With Husband Ranveer Singh | Instagram/X

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who is reportedly set to become a mother for the second time, was spotted flaunting her baby bump during a visit to her new home. Deepika, along with her husband Ranveer Singh, was seen on Monday, June 8, 2026, on the balcony of their luxurious sea-facing quadruplex in Bandra, Mumbai. The couple appeared to be inspecting the ongoing interior work before moving into the new residence with their children.

Deepika was seen wearing an all-white co-ord set. Meanwhile, Ranveer sported a red T-shirt paired with a black cap and black pants. The couple was spotted standing together on the balcony, seemingly engaged in a discussion. Deepika's baby bump was clearly visible in the photos.

Deepika and Ranveer's new residence is a luxurious sea-facing quadruplex located in Mumbai's upscale Bandra West neighbourhood, near the iconic Bandstand promenade. Spread across multiple floors of the high-end residential tower, the property reportedly offers breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea and landmarks such as the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The lavish home is said to feature spacious living areas, private terraces, premium amenities, and state-of-the-art interiors. Reports have estimated the value of the property at over Rs. 100 crore, making it one of the most expensive celebrity homes in Mumbai.

Bollywood's one of the most favourite couples, Deepika and Ranveer, announced that they were expecting their second child on April 19, 2026, through an adorable social media post. The couple shared a heartwarming family photograph featuring their daughter, Dua, holding a pregnancy test while standing between her parents. The post instantly went viral, with fans and celebrities flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Deepika and Ranveer announced their first pregnancy in February 2024 with a heartfelt social media post, revealing that their baby was due in September. The couple welcomed their daughter, Dua, on September 8, 2024. A few weeks later, they introduced her name to fans through a special Diwali post, sharing that "Dua" means prayer, as she was the answer to their prayers and blessings.