Yuvraj Singh rubbishes rumours, clarifies brother Zorawar will feature in web series

The web series is backed by Assam-based Dream House Productionz.

Zoravar will play the lead in the web series and their mother Shabnam Singh will also be associated with the project.

Shabnam Singh, in an interview said, ''The world will get to see the real Yuvraj Singh and Zoravar Singh. The central character of the web series is focused on my younger son Zoravar and as a mother, I am proud of both my sons and daughter-in-law,"

Bollywood writer Vipin Uniyal, who has penned Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie "Bachchan Pandey", has also joined the project. Several other Bollywood actors are expected to join the cast.

The production house has also introduced the T-Series Stagework Academy (TSA), a talent grooming platform, in Guwahati and students from the entire Northeast region will now get the opportunity to engage in all upcoming projects.

Inputs from PTI.