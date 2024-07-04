Yuvika Chaudhary Flaunts Baby Bump For The FIRST Time With Husband Prince Narula; Watch Video

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula | Instagram

Telly couples Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are all set to welcome their first child. The duo announced the news of their pregnancy previous month. Yuvika took to Instagram and shared a peek of her baby bump on the new video with husband. In the video, we can see the couple having a good time together. Right from enjoying the rain to having food together, the two are seen sharing some adorable moments.

In the clip, Yuvika has donned a pink and white midi dress, on the other hand, Prince opted for a black tee and trouser. The video caption read as, "Happy pregnancy to us."

On June 25, Prince announced the news of becoming a father and welcoming his first child. He took to social media and shared a post in which we can see a small toy car placed next to his own red car. Sharing the picture he wrote, "Hi everyone, I'm finding it hard to express my feelings right now because I'm incredibly happy, yet nervous, and also deeply thankful to God and my parents. I'm super excited because our precious baby is about to arrive very soon. From now on, everything will revolve around our baby."

Prince further added, "Yuvika, you'll now be on the second number for my mom and dad, as our life's centre is about to arrive. I've worked so hard for this moment, and whenever I become a father, I want everything to be perfect for our child, just like all parents do. These were my dreams too, just as my parents raised and molded me into a good person with a loving heart. I also aim to raise our child to be a good person from day one, continuing on the journey we've experienced together since we first found out we were pregnant."

"Every moment, from joyful scans to tears and laughter at home, we have cherished. Thanks to God for blessing us with such happiness. Baby, you have given me the greatest gift of my life, and with this gift, our parents will get to relive their joy once again. I can't wait for grandma, grandpa, grandma, and grandpa to see how they'll help you grow. They'll teach you English, Punjabi, and Hindi. Baby, I love you, and remember, in a few days you'll be my number 2," he concluded.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary fell in love when they met on the sets of Bigg Boss 9, and after been in a relationship for years, they tied the knot in a big fat Punjabi wedding in October, 2018.