 'YRF & Dharma Have Ego': Scam 1992 Actor Vikram Kapadia Says Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar Pay LESS To Artists
Actor Vikram Kapadia, who has been a part of Made In Heaven, Scam 1992, and other shows, alleged that two of the biggest production houses of Bollywood -- YRF and Dharma Productions -- pay less to actors. "Yash Raj and Dharma have this ego that we will pay you a little less, but you should be happy," he said.

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 10:53 AM IST
Actor Vikram Kapadia, who has been a part of Made In Heaven, Scam 1992, and other shows, alleged that two of the biggest and most coveted production houses of Bollywood -- Yash Raj Films and Dharma Productions -- pay less to actors, which is concerning. He also stated that the production houses were 'egoistic'.

Kapadia told Bollywood Now that one of the major challenges actors face while working with big production houses is that they get less remuneration for their work. "Yash Raj and Dharma have this ego that we are Yash Raj and Dharma so we will pay you a little less, but you should be happy because we are paying you," he said.

He went on to say that such practices leave actors "concerned".

However, Kapadia went on to clarify that even though they pay less, they never delay an artist's payment. "Yash Raj paid me well as a writer, but hoga na kahi pe that 'hum Yash Raj hain'. You are getting a role, they are giving you a break. So maybe the value is a little less but they never delay in payment,' he stated.

It is to be noted that a few days ago, Dharma head honcho Karan Johar had expressed his disappointment over actors demanding hefty amount for their films. He went on to say on record that he has decided to stop signing exorbitant paychecks for actors and will do so only if they guarantee a box office hit.

"It’s very critical for all the actors to understand exactly how the times are, how the climate of our movies are," he had said.

Vikram has been a part of a number of popular films and shows, including Kapoor & Sons, The Archies, The Night Manager, Mumbai Diaries 26/11, Force 2, and others.

