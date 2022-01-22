YouTuber Carryminati marks his acting debut with filmmaker Saumitra Singh's 'Me Boss & Lockdown'

'Me Boss & Lockdown' has been making a lot of noise. The webseries starring famous Youtuber Carryminati aka Ajey Nagar has been directed by Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner, director Saumitra Singh and is garnering acclaims and praises from everyone.

Now, director Saumitra Singh has shared insights as to what went into the making of 'Me Boss & Lockdown' which is based on the life of Asia’s No.1 YouTube Creator “Carryminati”.

Saumitra has revealed that they shot the webseries in just ten days and that too they only shot during the night.

Sharing his thoughts about directing Carryminati, Saumitra says, “He is really good. He was calm, supportive and creative on the sets. He knew what he wanted and was crystal clear about everything. He even took part in the post production work. There were good vibes on the sets whenever he was present.”

Further, revealing about shooting the series in just ten days, Saumitra shares, “We were shooting at night and completed the series in just ten days. I would give credits to my direction team specially Rajesh Udhwani and Johnny Bansal. I would also like to thank Deepak Char, who supported us all throughout and my actors Kajal Himalayan, Girish Sharma and Gandhali Jain.”

The series has been getting good reviews from the audience and critics alike and the direction of the series is being applauded. It’s IMDB rating is 9.1/10.

Director Saumitra Singh has won many awards for his stellar direction skills. He has directed a plethora of short films, feature films, web series and advertisements and has won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Best Aspiring Director, 2019-20. He even won the Global Cinema Festival Award and got Special Mention 2019-20. He received 77+ Awards for his short film “The Wallet”.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 02:01 PM IST