YouTube Rewind 2019: From Awez Darbar to Dhvani Bhanushali, India's most liked videos

YouTube dropped its annual year-in-review video, called "Rewind 2019: For the Record," which is a summary of all the pop culture, news and showbiz trends from the past 12 months.
Big names in the YouTuber world usually make an appearance. rom Kylie Jenner to PewDiePie the rewind has it all. And there are multiple dancing segments to look forward to.
As the yearly tradition, YouTube also revealed what people in India watched on its platform this year.
The most viewed music video globally in 2019 was Daddy Yankee & Snow - Con Calma, while the top trending video in India was Khandeshi Movies- Chotu Ke Golgappe.
And the top trending music video in India was Rowdy Baby - Maari 2, the official blog notes.
Other than those, here are a few Indian channels that got featured in the YouTube rewind 2019:
1. Team Nach O Saki Saki Choreography
This video was listed in the topmost liked videos from the dance category. The video has 683K likes on the platform.
2. Awez Darbar
The TikTok star and YouTuber has been gaining immense fame over the last few years. After making a separate fan base on the lip-syncing app TikTok, Awez is now one of the most-watched Youtuber's in India.
Awez Darbar collaborates with Bollywood celebrities and choreographs latest Bollywood tracks. The most liked video on his channel is O Saki Saki choreography, featuring Saki girl Nora Fatehi and singer Tulsi Kumar. It has 897K likes on Youtube.
3. T-series' Vaaste
Another one on the list is the music giant T-series. Dhvani Bhanushali & Nikhil D’Souza's Vaaste is one of the most liked music videos on YouTube. It has 5.5M likes.
Apart from the song, T-series is also the first Indian channel to hit 100 million subscribers.
Inputs from ANI and IANS
