YouTube Rewind 2019: From Awez Darbar to Dhvani Bhanushali, India's most liked videos

YouTube dropped its annual year-in-review video, called "Rewind 2019: For the Record," which is a summary of all the pop culture, news and showbiz trends from the past 12 months.

Big names in the YouTuber world usually make an appearance. rom Kylie Jenner to PewDiePie the rewind has it all. And there are multiple dancing segments to look forward to.

As the yearly tradition, YouTube also revealed what people in India watched on its platform this year.

The most viewed music video globally in 2019 was Daddy Yankee & Snow - Con Calma, while the top trending video in India was Khandeshi Movies- Chotu Ke Golgappe.