You’re the best man I’ll ever know: Janhvi wishes dad Boney Kapoor on his birthday

Emphasising on her connect with him, the actor called him the "best man" she will ever know and added, "You inspire me, encourage me, you've always been the best dad but now you're my best friend." "I love you. I'm going to make you so proud. You deserve all the happiness in the world and I hope and pray this year is full of just that in abundance for you," she ended.

After a year of making a debut in the industry, the 22-year-old has finally teamed up with her father for the first time to work in a feature titled 'Bombay Girl'.

Boney Kapoor was married to late actor Sridevi, who passed away last year. The former has produced a number of her films including the famous Anil Kapoor starrer 'Mr. India' and Sridevi's last starrer 'Mom'.

Meanwhile, Janhvi has a number of other projects lined up too, including 'RoohiAfza' alongside Rajkummar Rao, and 'Dostana 2' opposite Kartik Aaryan, shooting for which commenced on Saturday. She is also set to star as Gunjan Saxena, who has name amongst the first female pilots of India to fly in combat, in the upcoming biopic 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'. It will hit big screens next year on March 13.