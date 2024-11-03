 'You'll Pee Your Pants': Malayalam Actor Joju George THREATENS Netizen Over Negative Review Of His Film Pani, Call Recording LEAKED Online
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'You'll Pee Your Pants': Malayalam Actor Joju George THREATENS Netizen Over Negative Review Of His Film Pani, Call Recording LEAKED Online

'You'll Pee Your Pants': Malayalam Actor Joju George THREATENS Netizen Over Negative Review Of His Film Pani, Call Recording LEAKED Online

Malayalam actor Joju George, who recently starred in the film Pani, found himself in a sticky situation after a recording of his call with a netizen went viral online. In the audio clip, he can be heard threatening the netizen for giving a negative review to Pani, that has also been directed by George.

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, November 03, 2024, 02:33 PM IST
article-image

Malayalam actor Joju George, who recently starred in the film Pani, found himself in a sticky situation after a recording of his call with a netizen went viral online. In the audio clip, he can be heard threatening the netizen for giving a negative review to Pani, that has also been directed by George.

A netizen named Adarsh HS took to his social media to criticise the film Pani for handling topics related to sexual violence and rape poorly. This did not go down well with George, who then dialled up his number and questioned him about the review. "Do you have the guts to face me?" he asked Adarsh.

When Adarsh retaliated atating that a rape scene in the film should not have been portrayed in the manner that it was, George responded, "Please teach me. I’ll come to you. Where will you be tomorrow? Or better yet, just keep thinking about me every day."

Read Also
Kerala: Malayalam film star Joju George, Congress workers clash during protest over fuel price hike
article-image

Adarsh then asked George why was he getting provoked and bothered by one negative review about his film if he was so confident, to which George replied, "Kid, if I had truly been provoked, you will pee your pants."

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 3, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Plum Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 3, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Plum Sunday Weekly Draw
Kriti Sanon Makes FIRST Public Appearance With Boyfriend Kabir Bahia At Mumbai Airport, Skip Posing Together (VIDEO)
Kriti Sanon Makes FIRST Public Appearance With Boyfriend Kabir Bahia At Mumbai Airport, Skip Posing Together (VIDEO)
Move Over Gulabi Sadi, Video Of US Dad Grooving To Sanju Rathod's 'Kaali Bindi' Goes Viral
Move Over Gulabi Sadi, Video Of US Dad Grooving To Sanju Rathod's 'Kaali Bindi' Goes Viral
J&K Grenade Attack: 5 Injured As Terrorists Hurl Grenade At Crowded Market In Srinagar; Visuals Surface
J&K Grenade Attack: 5 Injured As Terrorists Hurl Grenade At Crowded Market In Srinagar; Visuals Surface

As the audio clip went viral online, netizens slammed George for threatening and speaking brashly to the netizen, who had every right to share his review of the film.

The actor-filmmaker later went live on his Instagram handle and stated that despite coming across several negative reviews of Pani, he chose to call only Adarsh as the latter went out of his way to stop people from watching the film and he also gave away spoilers in his review.

He added that he did not know Adarsh personally and held no grudge against him.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kriti Sanon Makes FIRST Public Appearance With Boyfriend Kabir Bahia At Mumbai Airport, Skip Posing...

Kriti Sanon Makes FIRST Public Appearance With Boyfriend Kabir Bahia At Mumbai Airport, Skip Posing...

Newlyweds Surbhi Jyoti, Sumit Suri Meet Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami: 'Thank You For Your...

Newlyweds Surbhi Jyoti, Sumit Suri Meet Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami: 'Thank You For Your...

'You'll Pee Your Pants': Malayalam Actor Joju George THREATENS Netizen Over Negative Review Of His...

'You'll Pee Your Pants': Malayalam Actor Joju George THREATENS Netizen Over Negative Review Of His...

Kannada Director Guruprasad Dies By Suicide At Bengaluru Home Amid Financial Crises, Body Found In...

Kannada Director Guruprasad Dies By Suicide At Bengaluru Home Amid Financial Crises, Body Found In...

Shah Rukh Khan Sends Food Boxes To Mumbai Police As They Guard Mannat On His 59th Birthday (VIDEO)

Shah Rukh Khan Sends Food Boxes To Mumbai Police As They Guard Mannat On His 59th Birthday (VIDEO)