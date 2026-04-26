'You Were Our Comfort': Urvashi Dholakia Mourns Death Of Pet Dog Jaeger, Shares Emotional Note

Television actress Urvashi Dholakia is going through an emotional time after the loss of her beloved pet dog, Jaeger. On Sunday (April 26), she took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news, along with a series of throwback pictures that captured cherished moments spent with her furry companion.

In a moving note, Urvashi expressed the pain of losing a pet who had been a constant part of her life for over a decade. She wrote, "My heart aches now that you are resting with the Angels 💔 and the silence you’ve left behind feels heavier than words can carry."

Calling him her “comfort” and “joy,” she stated how pets often become an irreplaceable part of everyday life. At the same time, Urvashi also found solace in the love and memories Jaeger gave her, suggesting that his presence will continue to live on in her heart.

"You were our comfort, joy and a constant presence that made even the simplest days feel full. But even in this unbearable pain, I hold on to the love you gave so effortlessly, knowing it will stay with me long after you’re gone 💔❤️💔 Till we meet again my Baby Boy 💔💔💔💔 Love you Always & Forever ❤️ JAEGER DHOLAKIA. 26-4-2015 to 26-4-2026."

Fans and well-wishers flooded her post with messages of support, relating to the grief of losing a pet and offering condolences during this difficult time.

Actress Amandeep Sidhu commented, "M so sorry for your loss. Sending love during this difficult time❤️ Stay strong Mam."

Shiny Doshi wrote, "Rest easy, little one 🤍 Sending you lots of love UD."

Other celebs like Nirmal Soni, Yuvika Chaudhary and others also mourned the loss.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Urvashi has been a prominent name in Indian television, with notable roles in shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Ghar Ek Mandir, Kabhii Sautan Kabhi Saheli, Mehendi Tere Naam Ki, and Kahin Toh Hoga.

More recently, she was seen in the superhero web series Power of Paanch, where she played DGP Aasma Mazhar. She also featured in the reality show The 50.