‘You Wanted Footage?’: Mannara Chopra Reacts To Viral Video Of A Man Yelling At Her Over Car Parking, Calls It ‘Demeaning’

Mannara Chopra Reacts To Viral Video Of A Man Yelling At Her Over Car Parking, Calls It ‘Demeaning’ |

A video of Mannara Chopra being confronted by a man over her car parking has gone viral on social media. In the clip, the man yells at the actress while saying, “Oh madam, remove your car otherwise the tyres will be deflated.” Following the viral video, Mannara took to social media to address the incident and called the man’s behaviour “demeaning”.

Mannara explained that she was at an office premises for a brand shoot and claimed that she had parked the car as instructed by the guard. Recalling the incident, the actress said, “Then I saw this random uncle shouting and I was like, when anybody shouts my heartbeat anyhow goes like really really high and up and everything.”

Mannara said she was not expecting paparazzi to be present at the location and found being shouted at over the parking issue “very demeaning”. She further questioned why the man chose to shout at her instead of politely asking her to move the car or raising the issue with the guard.

“Pata nahi aise logon ko unke ghar wale kaise jhelte honge,” Mannara said, adding that he could have simply asked her to remove the vehicle. She further questioned whether the presence of paparazzi had anything to do with his behaviour.

“Aap chillane lag gaye, is it because you saw so many paps around and you wanted some kind of footage or coverage? This is really sad. This is really demeaning,” she said.

Mannara then urged the man to be more respectful, saying, “Please aap uncle tameez se rahiye.” She also said that people should know how to behave in public, particularly when several people are around.

𝐒𝐀𝐇𝐈 𝐏𝐀𝐑𝐊 𝐊𝐀𝐑𝐎 𝐍𝐀𝐇𝐈 𝐓𝐎 𝐏𝐔𝐍𝐂𝐓𝐔𝐑𝐄 𝐊𝐀𝐑 𝐃𝐔𝐍𝐆𝐀!



​𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐲𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐚 𝐂𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐫𝐚 ki cousin 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐚 𝐂𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐫𝐚 ki galat parking dekh ek uncle ka para high ho gaya! Beech raste car khadi dekh uncle itne bhadke ki seedha car puncture karne ki… pic.twitter.com/WUjJMqgQHe — VINI 💞 (@_Attitude_Vini) September 8, 2026

“You must know how to behave in public domain, especially when 50 people are standing,” she added, before referring to the man as an “angry bird”.

A video of Mannara Chopra being yelled at over her car parking has gone viral on social media. In the clip, Mannara is seen entering a building while surrounded by paparazzi when a man asks her to remove her car, claiming she had parked in his designated spot. Despite her assistant assuring him that the car would be moved, he yells and threatens to deflate the car.