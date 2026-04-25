'You Walk Onto Stage With No Pretense': Vivek Oberoi Pen Heartfelt Birthday Wish Note For Singer Arijit Singh

Vivek Oberoi Pen Heartfelt Birthday Wish Note For Singer Arijit Singh |

It's Arijit Singh's birthday today. Omkara sctor Vivek Ananad Oberoi took to social media to wish a heartfelt birthday wish to the birthday boy. He penned a note, praising Arijit's sinigng. Vivek added that Arijit walk on the stage with no pretense instead just with a soul laid bare a voice that reaches many.

Vivek penned, "Dear Arijit, you walk onto the stage with no pretense, just a soul laid bare and a voice that reaches straight into the deepest corners of the heart." The actor then went on to wish Happy birthday to the singer, saying, "Happy Birthday to the man who doesn't chase the spotlight because the spotlight chases him! @arijitsingh."

Dear Arijit, you walk onto the stage with no pretense, just a soul laid bare and a voice that reaches straight into the deepest corners of the heart. Happy Birthday to the man who doesn't chase the spotlight because the spotlight chases him! @arijitsingh pic.twitter.com/x08uTPzh8a — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) April 25, 2026

Suniel Shetty too wished the singer a happy birthday. Suniel wrote, "Happy birthday to the voice that never fails to touch the heart. My absolute favourite, Arijit Singh. Stay blessed and keep creating magic."

Happy birthday to the voice that never fails to touch the heart. My absolute favourite, Arijit Singh. Stay blessed and keep creating magic. @arijitsingh — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) April 25, 2026

Producer and actor Jackky Bhagnani too credited Arijit for making the track "Suno na Sangemarmar." He wrote, "Happy Birthday, Arijit Singh Suno na sangemarmar is not just a song, it's a memory for so many of us." He then thanked the singer for creating something timeless. Jackky added, "Wishing you happiness and continued magic always!” Jackky wrote as the caption."

Arijit Singh, one of India’s most celebrated playback singers, celebrates his birthday on April 25. Born in 1987, he turns 39 in 2026. Known for his soulful voice and emotional depth, Arijit rose to fame with “Tum Hi Ho” from Aashiqui 2 and has since delivered countless hits like “Channa Mereya,” “Kesariya,” “Raabta,” and “Agar Tum Saath Ho.” With his versatility across romantic, sad, and upbeat tracks, he has become a defining voice of modern Bollywood music, earning multiple awards and a massive fan following worldwide.