'We Are In A Situationship...': Jackky Bhagnani Opens Up About His Unconventional Marriage With Rakul Preet Singh

Jackky Bhagnani on his unconventional marriage with Rakul Preet Singh |

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh call each other best friends, describing their bond as rooted in commitment, independence, and what they refer to as an unconventional “situationship.” The couple says their bond is built on emotional clarity, independence, and mutual respect.

In an interview with Zingabad, Jackky opened up about their relationship dynamics, saying, “We are not filling a void in each other’s life.” He explained that neither of them carries expectations that lead to disappointment, adding that they are comfortable maintaining their individuality, including planning their own trips and personal space.

Discussing modern relationships, Jackky said, “People want to be in a situationship because they don’t want any pressure.” He further added, “Rakul aur meri shadi ho gayi, but we are in a situationship which is, you know, we are exclusive to each other. That’s why we are married.” Rakul laughed and responded, “Of course.”

Jackky also spoke about their openness, revealing that they maintain transparency even when it comes to past relationships. He shared that he has openly discussed his ex-girlfriend with Rakul and said there are no awkward situations between them. “For example, if I get a call from an ex-girlfriend and she is sitting beside me. I talk to my ex-girlfriend on speaker she gets awkward because she (Rakul) knows everything about me,” he said. Rakul confirmed the anecdote, adding, “Yeah,” and said, “I think we are best friends.”

Rakul further explained that their marriage does not follow traditional conventions, stating that they prioritise equality and open communication. “I feel it is very important to be best friends,” she said, adding that they consciously avoid control or restriction in the relationship.

Jackky added that they give each other full freedom, including space for individual trips and personal time. He said this helps avoid feeling “claustrophobic” in the relationship.

He also shared his belief that the idea of “opposites attract” is overrated, saying, “Ye humne jo filmon mein dekha hai, ‘Opposite Attracts’ ye fail hai.” According to him, while differences may attract initially, long-term compatibility depends on shared values, thought processes, and lifestyle similarities.