'You Tortured Your Own Wife': Netizens React As Pakistani Actor Mohsin Abbas Haider Condemns Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case

Pakistani actor Mohsin Abbas Haider recently took to his social media handle to condemn the horrifying rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. However, netizens were quick to remind him that he is the same person who was once accused of assaulting his own wife.

Haider took to his social media handle to pen a note which read, "I wanted to say sorry to every single women on this planet (sic)." Along with that he also used the hashtags 'Hang the rapist' and one with the victim's name in it.

But as soon as he shared the post, netizens reminded him of the time he was accused by his ex-wife Fatema Sohail of cheating on her and beating her.

"Look who is saying...you are one of those men who torture their wife," a user commented, while another wrote, "Say sorry to your ex wife first".

For those unawares, back in 2018, Haider's then-wife Fatema had put out a post on social media stating, "On 26th Nov 2018, I caught my husband cheating. When I confronted him, instead of being embarrassed he started Beating me. I was pregnant at that time."

Several Pakistani actors, including Mahira Khan, Ushna Shah, Hania Amir, and others, had slammed Haider.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case has stirred up a massive uproar in the country with politicians, celebs and the common man seeking justice for the victim and demanding stricter laws for the safety of women. Among the celebs who have condemned the horrifying incident are Alia Bhatt, Richa Chadha, R Madhavan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sara Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut, and others.