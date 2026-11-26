'You Have Bigger Problems To Solve': Pakistani Actress Mishi Khan Questions Outrage Against Dar-e-Nijaat Amid Bengaluru Screening Cancellation |

Pakistani actress Mishi Khan has questioned the opposition to the Pakistani drama Dar-e-Nijaat, asking why people are making an issue out of its proposed Netflix release when there are supposedly bigger matters to discuss. The Aroosa actress also reacted to the cancellation of the series' planned screenings in Bengaluru, criticising those who opposed the show.

Mishi shared a video on Instagram with the caption, “Dar-e-Nijaat rocked and India is shocked.” In the clip, she questioned the backlash against the drama, saying, “Matlab aaplogon ke paas aur masle nahi hain discuss karne ke liye ki aap ek drama se dar gaye hain.”

She also brought up the Bengaluru screenings, claiming that people were looking forward to watching the show, appreciating its cast and storyline, and even planning to dress up in Pakistani outfits for the occasion. However, the screenings were cancelled following the backlash.

Questioning the opposition to the series' availability on Netflix, Mishi said, “Yaar aaplog ka ghisa peeta show kab se chal raha hai... Chalne dein, Dar-e-Nijaat ke episodes dekhne dein, log pasand kar rahe hain.”

Taking another dig at those opposing the drama, she added, “You have bigger problems to solve rather than is drama ke upar aap log...itni petty aaplogon ki thinking hai ki.” She also questioned why Pakistani content was being singled out when, according to her, shows featuring “gandi language” were already available on Netflix. Urging people to let viewers decide what they want to watch, Mishi concluded, “Chalne dein na yaar, kya problem hai. Relax, take a chill pill.”

The controversy surrounding Dar-e-Nijaat gained momentum after promotional posters for two private screenings in Bengaluru went viral, with invitations reportedly mentioning Pakistani outfits as the dress code. The plans triggered social media backlash, eventually prompting both organisers to call off the events. Meanwhile, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) separately wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding a halt to the Netflix India release of another Pakistani series, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.

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