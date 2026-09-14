You Don’t Get Respect If You Don’t Demand It’: Shehnaaz Gill On Dealing With Pay Disparity In Bollywood | FPJ Exclusive

Shehnaaz Gill | Instagram

The conversation around pay disparity in Bollywood has long highlighted the difference in remuneration between male and female actors, with actresses often having to navigate questions of equal pay, professional recognition, and knowing their worth. While the industry continues to evolve, the importance of demanding one’s due remains a significant part of the conversation. Shehnaaz Gill, who has carved her own space in the entertainment industry, believes that respect and professional worth go hand in hand with standing up for one’s rights. From reflecting on how she approached her work earlier in her career to discussing when compromising on fees makes sense, the actress has shared her perspective on pay parity, choosing the right projects, and the importance of raising one’s voice at the right time.

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Shehnaaz Gill opened up about dealing with pay disparity, demanding her worth, and understanding when a compromise on remuneration makes sense for a project. She also spoke about dealing with rejections, learning from them, and the importance of stepping out of one’s bubble to understand why things may not always work out.

Speaking about pay parity and whether she has experienced situations where actresses are not paid as much as their male counterparts, Shehnaaz said that she now makes sure to demand her due, while acknowledging that she did not always do so earlier. “I take my full right. I don’t know about others. Earlier, I didn’t take it. You know, you don’t get respect when you don’t take your right. I feel that one should work only after getting their proper due, otherwise, one shouldn’t work! You should also raise your voice at the right place. Sometimes, it also happens that the project itself is being made on a smaller budget. And when the project is being made on a smaller budget, and all the effort is being put into taking our film forward, it is that kind of project. If the script is good and the budget is low, then why not? In that case, you can compromise on your fees and say, ‘Okay, let it go, my film should be made well. But in some places, that is not the case. There are certain places where the production is good and the project is good, so why not? Take your fees.”

On how she deals with rejections and whether her approach towards them has changed over the years, the actress said that she believes rejections are an important part of life and can help people understand where they need to improve. “I feel that one should take rejections. You will work on yourself only when you face rejections. If you don’t get rejection, then you won’t work on yourself in life, right? So, all of this is a part of life. Understand these things very positively. And also think about why you are getting rejected, why the rejection happened. We say, ‘I did well, so why did I get rejected?’ It doesn’t happen like that. It is not necessary that you are right every time. So, don’t live in a bubble. Come out of the bubble and see the world.”