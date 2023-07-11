You Can Watch Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer Even At 3 AM In India - Details Inside |

Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., and Emily Blunt, is a dark and gritty three-hour-long story about the American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer who led the efforts to build the weapons of mass destruction that ended World War II.

Oppenheimer was the director of Los Alamos Laboratory, where the bombs were actually put together, and one of the main contributors to the Manhattan Project, a government research project that ran from 1942 to 1946 and was focused on developing nuclear weapons.

Helmed by Christopher Nolan, the film is set to release on July 21 in India. As per reports, after the film was opened to advanced bookings, thousands of tickets were already been sold out. With the increasing craze popular cinema chains in Mumbai have slotted as early as 3.30 and 3.45 am shows.

Christopher Nolan, known for his penchant for realism and complex stories, said that his latest film not only has a focus on practicality, but it contains "zero" CGI shots. Instead, Nolan has always preferred using things such as camera work, real small-scale explosions, and miniature sets to avoid having his work feel wholly unrealistic, employing VFX only when necessary and that too for enhancing the visual aesthetic of certain scenes. But recreating a nuclear explosion, its immense radiation, the intricacies of the explosion along with other aspects such as the aesthetics of a black hole is no mean feat, but Nolan and his team managed to pull it off without any CGI.

Oppenheimer is played by Cillian Murphy, who is securing the lead for the first time in a Christopher Nolan film. Having previously starred in Inception, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, and Dunkirk, Murphy has been a mainstay in many of Nolan's movies.

The star-studded cast also includes Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, Josh Peck, Jason Clarke, David Dastmalchian, Alex Wolff, James D'Arcy, and many others. Florence Pugh plays Jean Tatlock, Emily Blunt plays Kitty Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. plays Lewis Strauss, and Matt Damon.

The biographical book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin, which was awarded the 2006 Pulitzer Prize, served as the inspiration for the movie.

