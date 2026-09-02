'You Are Trying To Exploit The Franchise': Priyadarshan Reveals Why He Decided Not To Direct Hera Pheri 3

Priyadarshan On Why He Is Not Directing Hera Pheri 3 | Instagram

Hera Pheri 3 is one film that has made it to the headlines multiple times, but it is yet to go on the floor. Priyadarshan, who directed the 2000 release Hera Pheri, was supposed to helm Part 3 as well. However, the filmmaker opted out of it, and currently, there's no update on the movie. Recently, in an interview, Priyadarshan opened up about why he decided not to direct Hera Pheri 3.

In an interview with Zoom, the filmmaker said that he is not into making sequels of his own films, and other people are making sequels of his movies. He said, "I never made it. I always believe that Hera Pheri was born, the second was fallen sick, and the third may die. I feel it is done. The limit has been done in the first part. Now, you are trying to exploit the franchise."

Further talking about the sequels, the filmmaker said that the magic cannot work again and people have huge expectations. The veteran director stated that the biggest problem that he faced in his four-decade-long career was that the expectations kept increasing.

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He added, "Whatever you do, they will not be happy or satisfied. So, why do you want to try it? Just leave it as an original. It is a cult film. Let it be like that."

Priyadarshan Upcoming Movies

Meanwhile, the filmmaker is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming movie Haiwaan, which is slated to release on September 11, 2026. The movie stars Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles, and it is an adaptation of the Malayalam film Oppam, which starred Mohanlal and Samuthirakani in the lead roles.

Reportedly, Akshay and Priyadarshan will also be teaming up for a movie revolving around wildlife conservation, and the actor will be seen portraying the role of a tracker and hunter inspired by Jim Corbett. However, the film is not yet officially announced.