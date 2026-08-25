Haiwaan Trailer: Akshay Kumar Turns Ruthless In Spine-Chilling Survival Thriller, Saif Ali Khan Plays Blind Saviour – WATCH

Haiwaan Trailer: Akshay-Saif Reunite After 18 Years With Sinister Twist | Photo Via YouTube

The much-awaited trailer of Haiwaan is finally here, and it promises a dark, intense and spine-chilling survival thriller. The film brings together Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan on screen after 18 years, but their reunion comes with a thrilling and sinister twist.

Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan Reunite After 18 Years With Sinister Twist

Akshay looks absolutely terrifying in the trailer, sporting a ruthless and menacing avatar. His intense screen presence and aggressive portrayal make his character appear unpredictable and dangerous. The action-packed glimpses suggest that the actor is set to showcase one of his most brutal avatars in recent years.

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Saif, meanwhile, plays a blind saviour in the film. His character appears to be caught in a dangerous situation where his courage and instincts are put to the test. The contrast between Saif's character and Akshay's sinister persona adds to the intrigue.

One of the striking moments in the trailer comes when Saif's character is seen in jail. Akshay is then heard delivering the intriguing dialogue, “Andha hone se zyada bura pata hai kya hota hai? Bewakoof hona", setting the tone for the gripping and intense story that follows.

About Haiwaan

Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan also features Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sharib Hashmi and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles. Malayalam cinema icon Mohanlal is also expected to make a special cameo, adding another major attraction to the project.

Haiwaan is the official Hindi action-crime thriller remake of Priyadarshan's 2016 Malayalam film Oppam, which starred Mohanlal in the lead role.

Haiwaan is scheduled to release in theatres on September 11.