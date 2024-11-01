'You Are A Legend': Rohit Bal, Legendary Fashion Designer, Passes Away At 63; FDCI Shares Emotional Post

Rohit Bal |

Mumbai: In a tragic development, legendary fashion designer Rohit Bal passed away at the age of 63 on Friday. Rohit Bal had reportedly suffered heart ailment in 2023. He marked his comeback to the fashion industry at the Lakme Fashion Week which was organised a few weeks ago. The sad news was shared by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) on its official social media account.

Rohit Bal was a legendary fashion designer who was known for combining traditional patterns with modern styles in a unique way. His work changed Indian fashion and inspired many generations. He made a comeback to the fashion industry after ten months due to medical conditions. His legacy of creativity, innovation, and forward-thinking will continue to thrive in the fashion world. There is no clarity on the reason behind his tragic death. However, the news was shared on social media by the FDCI of which Rohit Bal was one of the founding members.

FDCI shared the news of Bal's death on Instagram and said, "We mourn the passing of Legendary designer Rohit Bal. He was a founding member of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). Known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities, Bal’s work redefined Indian fashion, and inspired generations. His legacy of artistry, and innovation along with forward thinking will live on in the fashion world. Rest in peace GUDDA You are a legend."