Yogesh Played Dirty With Akanksha & Ruru: Splitsvilla 16’s Preet Singh Slams Yogesh Rawat Amid Love Triangle Mess | FPJ Exclusive |

The grand finale of MTV’s Splitsvilla 16 turned unexpectedly dramatic after contestants Yogesh Rawat, Ruru Thakur and Akanksha Choudhary found themselves at the centre of a messy love triangle controversy. During the finale, Ruru alleged that Yogesh had cheated on her by continuing to meet Akanksha after the show while allegedly keeping both women in the dark. The explosive showdown intensified after photos and accusations surfaced, with fellow contestants also weighing in on the situation, leaving fans sharply divided online.

Now, in an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Preet Singh has reacted to the messy Yogesh-Ruru-Akanksha love triangle, sharing her thoughts on what unfolded during the explosive finale showdown and why she feels both the girls “deserve better.”

Preet said she feels bad for both girls, while calling out Yogesh for keeping them in the dark. “On one side, I feel bad for Akanksha and I feel bad for Ruru too, because I know how emotional girls are. If someone simply comes and gives us a flower, we’ll be like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m in love with you.’ We are like this, and I’ll accept that. The problem lies with the guy. Yogesh kept both the girls in the dark. Even while leaving the show, I had said that Yogesh played dirty, and I knew one day his game would come out. Yogesh is my friend, so why would I speak against him? But this is wrong and I can’t take his side just because he’s my friend. Both Ruru & Akanksha also need to understand that they should stop settling for the bare minimum. Why would you tolerate this? Why would you even marry someone like that? Come on, grow up and walk away from such situations. But if these girls are doing all of this for followers or cameras, then I don’t know what to say. Still, I just want to tell them that they don’t deserve this. No girl deserves this. If someone is making you feel bad, just leave. You have a life and deserve much better. You may even find someone who will love you the way you deserve to be loved.”

Preet also warned Akanksha against reconciling with Yogesh and said both Akanksha and Ruru ‘dodged a bullet.“I just want to tell Akanksha to be careful. Don’t get your heart broken again because people will use you for what you are doing right now, so just be careful because not everyone is going to genuinely love you. I really want to text Akanksha and say, ‘Bro, you actually dodged a bullet. God bless you.’ I said the same thing to Ruru as well - ‘Ruru, you dodged a bullet.’ But if Akanksha gets back with Yogesh, then what’s even the point?”