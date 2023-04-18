Yo Yo Honey Singh and Tina Thadani part ways, source reveals ‘She is heartbroken’

Honey Singh and Tina Thadani | Photo File

The news of the split between singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and actor-model Tina Thadani has taken the entertainment industry by surprise. The couple had been dating for a year before deciding to go their separate ways a few days back in April.

The news of the breakup has been confirmed by an insider close to the couple, who revealed that they both wanted different things in life.

Tina unavailable to comment

Despite their mature handling of the breakup, it is evident that Tina is heartbroken and trying to focus on her work. Honey Singh, on the other hand, has been vocal about the split and has informed everyone about it.

While Thadani refused to comment on the matter, Singh hinted at the breakup in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, saying that he had to flip his album as the romantic-dance-romance album he had created did not continue due to his relationship coming to an end.

Akshay Kumar supported the singer-rapper

It is not the first time that Honey Singh's personal life has been in the spotlight. The singer had taken a break from the limelight to deal with his mental health struggles.

During this phase, Akshay Kumar was one of the few Bollywood personalities who showed support for him. In a recent interview, Honey Singh revealed that Akshay had suggested an Ayurveda program in South India, which could help him.

Although Honey Singh did not follow through on this suggestion, he appreciated the support and love he received during that time.

Honey Singh and Tina Thadani's break up has come as a shock to their fans and followers. While they deal with the breakup, it is essential to give them the space and privacy they need to heal. We wish both of them the best in their future endeavours.