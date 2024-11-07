 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi Loses Her Baby, Tries To End Her Life
In the upcoming episodes of Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ruhi will be seen losing her unborn child after getting into a tragic road accident.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 10:06 PM IST
Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which is the longest running show on the channel as of now is currently in its fourth generation. Led by Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit, the current track of the show revolves around Abhira and Ruhi’s pregnancies. While the Poddars are eager to welcome their heirs, Ruhi, is unable to stand Abhira get attention from the family and as a result of this, she tries to make Abhira’s pregnancy difficult.

In the upcoming episode of the show, when Abhira will feel a sudden pain in her abdomen, the Poddars will gather around her and will be seen taking care of her. However, this will not go down well with Ruhi, who, in a fit of rage will leave the Poddar house in her car. However, on her way out, she will meet with a tragic accident. Post this, she will be rushed to hospital. It will be then that Ruhi will lose her unborn child in the womb. Devastated and overwhelmed with guilt and grief, Ruhi will try to end her life. However, she will be saved by the Poddars yet again.

For the uninformed, Garvita Sadhwani, who essays the character of Ruhi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai currently, replaced Pratiksha Honmukhe after the actress was thrown out of the show by Rajan Shahi. Along with Pratiksha, her rumoured boyfriend, Shehzada Dhami too was ousted from the show.

