Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Hitul Pujara & Isha Dheerwani Set To Bring New Twist In Abhira & Armaan's Life |

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has recently introduced several twists and turns in its storyline. The show has also brought in two new characters. Manisha’s son, Aryan, has returned for the first time and seems to have brought plenty of chaos with him. As he prepares to marry his girlfriend, her family is expected to create fresh trouble in Armaan and Abhira’s lives. Let’s take a look at the new characters joining YRKKH.

Two Characters Who Will Be Entering Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Are:

Hitul Pujara

Hitul Pujara is playing the role of Aryan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Hitul is known for appearing in films, television shows, and web series. In the film Dhurandhar, he played the role of Naieem Baloch, the son of Rehman Dakait, a character portrayed by Akshaye Khanna. Though his screen time in the film is limited, Pujara’s character is connected to the larger crime network shown in the storyline and appears in intense sequences that add to the film’s gritty narrative.

Isha Dheerwani

Isha Dheerwani is seen entering YRKKH, playing the role of Disha. Isha is well known for playing a part in Zee TV's Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Hai. Isha calls herself a digital creator who hails from Jaipur but now lives in Mumbai.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai New Promo

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai new promo starts with Aryan's girlfriend's in-laws asking Armaan about his "bindani" (wife). In order to make Aryan's marriage go smoothly, Armaan urges Abhira to play husband and wife for the family's sake. Even though Abhira refuses to do so, she is seen taking care of Armaan and his family. The promo hints that Aryan's girlfriend's family is about to bring chaos into Armaan and Abhira's lives. Let us wait for the release of the new episodes to know what happens ahead.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai releases new episodes Monday to Friday at 9.30 pm IST on Star Plus.