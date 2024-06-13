'Yeh Gaana Hit Nahi Hota...': Kumar Sanu Reacts On Lalit Pandit's Remark About 'DDLJ' Song

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge which was released in 1995, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, is one of the most memorable films. Not only a cult classic, but the soundtrack and melodies remain popular among music fans. The blockbuster film's tracks, particularly the Tujhe Dekha To song, are popular among Bollywood audiences. Jatin-Lalit composed the music, Anand Bakshi wrote the words, and Lata Mangeshkar and Kumar Sanu sang the songs. It was a chart-topper and remains everyone's fave.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Lalit Pandit revealed that Kumar Sanu didn’t acknowledge Anand Bakshi who penned the lyrics and Jatin-Lalit who composed the music for Tujhe Dekha To. According to him, "It was a little upsetting. It is not good on his part to continuously say, ‘Mera gaana hai, mera gaana hai’.”

Here's What Kumar Sanu Has To Say About It

Now reacting to Lalit Pandit, Kumar Sanu has revealed that he has always appreciated the music. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he stated, “Of course agar music aisa nahi hota toh yeh gaana hit nahi hota. Same for the lyrics. Maine kuchh aur kabhi socha tak nahi. Jatin Lalit are such music directors... every song has something special."

He further added, "Someone who took forward the legacy of good music after Pancham da was them. Nadeem Shravan, and Anu Malik, are also superb. Jatin Lalit ke music mein touch Pancham da ka rehta hai that everybody likes, though no one can be compared to him. There are no two thoughts that if the composition of Tujhe Dekha Toh wasn’t such, the song would not have been a hit. If the lyrics weren’t so pyaare... it was total teamwork. Uski wajah se gaana hit hota hai.”

Kumar feels that there is a misunderstanding and when he meets them, he would talk it out about this, he also said that Jatin-Lalit has given some amazing tracks to the industry. “The lyrics were so easy to digest for the public. The credit therefore goes first to Jatin Lalit ji and Anand Bakshi sahab," he concluded.