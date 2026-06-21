'Yeh Duniya Jeene Nahi De Rahi': Haryanvi Dancer Dimple Chaudhary Breaks Silence Over Viral Fan Photo Incident, Reveals Suicidal Thoughts- VIDEO

'Please Mat Chhedo': Dimple Chaudhary On Viral Controversy | Photo Via X

Haryanvi dancer Dimple Chaudhary has finally reacted after a video of her refusing to pose for photographs with fans went viral on social media. In the clip, she was seen getting into a heated argument with them, following which she faced massive backlash, with several people accusing her of having an 'ego' and 'attitude'. Addressing the controversy, Dimple defended herself, saying she was with her family when the incident occurred. She added that she never refuses fans who approach her politely and has often stopped to click pictures with them.

Meet Haryanvi Dancer #DimpleChaudhary who is fighting with her so called SIMP fans who wanted to click a photo with her. pic.twitter.com/JcK1bW6wYa — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) June 17, 2026

Dimple Chaudhary Reacts To Viral Fan Photo Controversy

Dimple said, “Jo tum video bana rahe ho ki, ‘Hum photo khinchwane gaye, photo nahi diya. Bahut badtameez ladki hai, gaali de rahi hai. Iska yeh kar do, woh kar do. Iska yeh ho jaana chahiye, woh ho jaana chahiye.’ Pehli baat, tumhare andar thoda-bahut dimaag hai ya nahi? Koi ladki apne parivaar ke saath hai, apne bhai-behen ke saath hai, aur tum jaakar uske pi***ade mein ungli kar rahe ho. Tumhara maine kuch le-dekar rakha hai? Agar tum yeh cheez pyaar se kehte ki, ‘Dimple ji, Madam ji ya Behen ji, ek photo de dijiye,’ to kya main aapko photo nahi deti?"

Check out the video:

Haryanvi Dancer #DimpleChaudhary posted a video now to justify her abusive and violent behavior. https://t.co/qgud64id8B pic.twitter.com/YSKN3CcJEd — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) June 20, 2026

'Main Theek Nahi Hoon'

Further, Dimple opened up about having suicidal thoughts, saying that her mental health is not in a good state. She claimed that the constant criticism and trolling have affected her deeply, adding that she is trying her best to stay strong and not take any wrong step.

"Waise bhi mujhe yeh duniya jeene nahi de rahi. Matlab main apne ghar se bahar bhi na jaun? Kyun aise halaat paida kar rahe ho ki main khud aatmahatya kar loon? Main bahut koshish kar rahi hoon ki kuch galat na karun. Main theek nahi hoon. Mere dimaag ki sthiti theek nahi hai. Please, mat chhedo. Aisa mat karo yaar. Main haath jod rahi hoon," said Dimple.