'Yeh Apne Behen Ki Shaadi Mein...': Singer Arpit Bala Loses Cool, Spits At Fan After Bottle Thrown At Him During Hyderabad Show- VIDEO

Arpit Bala Spits At Fan After Bottle Thrown At Him During Hyderabad Show | Photo Via Instagram

Singer Arpit Bala from Faridabad, who gained a breakthrough after his 2025 song Bargad went viral on social media, recently performed in Hyderabad at Kingdome Klub & Kitchen on Saturday, March 28, where several fans attended the show. However, the concert turned chaotic after a bottle was thrown at him from the crowd, following which he lost his cool and reacted angrily.

Arpit Bala Spits At Fan After Bottle Thrown At Him During Hyderabad Show

Several viral videos on social media show Arpit confronting the crowd during his Hyderabad show, angrily asking who threw a bottle at him. After identifying the fan, he spat at the fan in anger and lashed out, though the crowd cheered loudly. He then shouted, "Idhar dekhna… Kya hua? G*nd fatti?" and threw the bottle back, saying, "Yeh apni behen ke shaadi mein dahej mein baat diyo," before asking security to escort the fan out.

Warning the audience not to repeat such acts, he added, "Mujhe farak nahi padega ki tumne kitne paise diye hain..." and continued his performance.

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Netizens React

Soon after the video was shared on Reddit, a user cringed at Arpit's spitting act, calling it 'cheap' and slamming him, while some defended his actions, saying he was angry after a bottle was thrown at him.

A user wrote, "Why is he misbehaving with fans and spitting on them?" Another added, "Both he and his audience are lowkey insane he literally spat and continues to cuss and shit, why is the crowd cheering?" A third user wrote, "Never expected this from him just ewww."

"Spitting on the whole crowd is crazy why cant he just get the security to throw that man out?," read another comment.

Arpit Bala is set to perform next in Mumbai on May 9 at Musicland, Jio World Garden.