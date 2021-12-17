Year-Ender 2021: From 'The Family Man 2' to 'Aarya 2', check out the Top 10 Hindi web series

The year 2021 was an eventful one for the entertainment industry and the audiences. It was full of fresh stories and innovative content that touched some 'never discussed before topics' and left the viewers amazed.

Also, the COVID-19-induced lockdown ensured that everybody found solace in their mobile phones and laptops, as theatres were shut. This also led to a sudden surge in demand for quality OTT content.

As the year is coming to an end, let us take a look at the list of top 10 Indian web series that left the audiences spellbound:

1. Aarya 2

Created by Ram Madhvani, Aarya season 2 is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Sushmita Sen as Aarya Sareen looks breathtaking and stuns the audiences with her acting prowess. The second installment of the web series opens with Aarya, the mother of three straddling through a face-off with her family, the mafias' of the drugs ‘dhanda’ in Rajasthan while protecting her children at all costs. The series is packed with a perfect balance of action and drama as Sushmita yet again delivers a power packed performance.

2. The Family Man 2:

Manoj Bajpayee's show The Family Man season 2 is one of the few shows that demanded a sequel, and it didn't disappoint. Samantha Akkineni's addition just got this Amazon Prime Video’s web series a great dose from the south industry. The Raj and DK helmed show was a perfect blend of comedy, action and drama that accounted for a great spy franchise.

3. Dhindora:

YouTube personality Bhuvan Bam's Dhindora released on Youtube. The story is about Bhuvan and his family's daily lives, when an unexpected purchase results to a series of events and portrays every common man's larger than life wishes.

4. Aspirants:

TVF’s Aspirants which also released on Youtube starred Naveen Kasturia, Abhilash Thapliyal, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Sunny Hinduja and Namita Dubey in lead roles. The web series managed to strike a chord with its viewers. It revolved around the the journey of three UPSC (public service competitive exams in India) candidates and their friendship against all challenges.

5. The Last Hour:

This Sanjay Kapoor-starrer show was set in a beautiful Himalayan town and was Amazon Prime Video’s first-ever supernatural crime adventure. The show revolved around the life of a newly transferred cop, Arup Singh essayed by Sanjay Kapoor, who joins forces with a shaman, Dev, played by Karma Takapa, to solve unusual crimes.

6. Bombay Begums:

Pooja Bhatt's web series depicted the lives of five ambitious women from different fields, exploring dreams, desires and disappointments in modern-day Mumbai city. The Netflix series was an instant hit and thrilled the viewers.

7. Tabbar:

Sony Liv web series Tabbar stars Pawan Malhotra in the lead role. The show is a brilliant thriller which amazes the audiences with its close to reality portrayal of a middle class family.

8. Inside Edge 3:

Amazon Prime Video recently launched the latest season of Inside Edge. One of the first web series that caught the attention of the Indian audience, this Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani production explores the behind the scenes realities of the cricketing world. From match-fixing and politics in the game to cricketers’ inflated egos, the series depicts the dirty side of the sport which is nothing less than a religion in India.

9. Aranyak:

This Netflix web series is a complete breath of fresh air for the audiences as the creators of Aranyak explored a completely uncharted territory and Raveena Tandon's powerful performance makes it a must watch affair.

10. Dil Bekararaar:

Dil Bekaraar is sweet lovestory- set in the '90s of a cute news anchor and a determined print reporter. The Disney+ Hotstar show is adapted from Anuja Chauhan’s Jane Austen-mould novel Those Pricey Thakur Girls.

