Year-Ender 2021: From Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, celebs who became proud parents

2021 is finally coming to an end after putting us through all sorts of highs and lows, given the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The year also saw a baby boom, especially in the entertainment world. From Anushka Sharma to Kareena Kapoor, many stars from the film and TV industry were blessed with little angels this year.

Here's a list of celebrities who became proud parents in 2021:

1. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan became parents for the second time, again to a baby boy on February 21. Kareena delivered baby Jeh at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. They are also parents to five-year-old Taimur Ali Khan. The couple had announced Bebo's pregnancy in August 2020.

2. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter was born on January 11 this year. While we have seen many beautiful photos of the power couple as a complete family, the pair has decided not to show Vamika's face to the world. Soon after her birth, Virat and Anushka publicly announced that they would want to keep their baby's face hidden until she can decide for herself.

Advertisement

3. Kapil Sharma and Ginni Charath

Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Charath became parents for the second time on February 1, when they were blessed with a baby boy. Kapil shared the happy news on social media and said both the mother and the baby were fine.

He tweeted, “Namaskaar. We are blessed with a baby boy this early morning. By the grace of God, baby n mother both r fine. Thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers. Love you all, ginni n kapil. #gratitude (sic)”

Advertisement

4. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi became parents to a baby boy on October 3. Angad had shared the happy news on Instagram with a beautiful picture of himself and Neha. He also informed their fans that both Neha and the baby are doing great and are healthy. The couple also has a baby girl, Mehr Dhupia Bedi.

5. Aparshakti Khurana and Aakriti

Aparshakti Khurana and wife Aakriti Ahuja welcomed their first child on August 27 this year and named her Arzoei.

Advertisement

6. Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh and wife Geeta Basra welcomed a baby boy on July 10. Singh announced the news on Twitter. Bhajji and Geeta are also parents to a daughter named Hinaya, who was born in July 2016.

7. Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi

Dia and Vaibhav welcomed their son Avyaan on May 14. However, the couple announced the great news on Instagram two months later. Dia and Vaibhav tied the knot on February 15. Their wedding was an intimate ceremony which was attended by a few close friends and family members.

8. Evelyn Sharma and Tushaan Bhindi

Evelyn Sharma and her husband Tushaan Bhindi were blessed with their first child, a daughter, Ava Bhindi, this year. On November 19, Evelyn took to Instagram to share an cute photo with her newborn where she can be seen giving her a kiss on her head.

9. Mohit Malik and Addite Malik

Mohit Malik and Addite Malik welcomed a baby boy on April 29. The couple is often seen sharing pictures and videos with him.

10. Shreya Ghoshal and Shiladitya

Shreya Ghoshal and her husband Shiladitya became proud parents to a baby boy on May 22. The leading Bollywood singer shared the news on Instagram and also thanked fans for their blessings. Shreya wrote that the couple along with the family is ‘absolutely overjoyed’. Sharing her baby's first picture on June 2, she revealed that they have named their son Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya.

11. Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough

Last month, the Preity Zinta had announced that she and her husband Gene Goodenough have welcomed twins – Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough through surrogacy.

The actress has been away from the silver screen ever since she tied the knot with Gene. However, she is quite active on social media where she is often seen treating her fans with stunning pictures and videos of herself and keeping her followers updated on her life.

The actress tied the knot with Gene on February 29, 2016. The wedding took place in a private ceremony in Los Angeles.

Loading View on Instagram

12. Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy

Popular television actor Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy welcomed their first child—a baby boy—on 9 February. Hassanandani and Reddy, who got married in 2013, announced her pregnancy in October 2020. The 39-year-old actor said she did a lot of "research" on what to eat and how to take care of her skin during pregnancy.

13. Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani

In May, Lisa had revealed that she and husband Dino Lalvani will welcome her third child, a daughter on June 22. She had shared the news of her pregnancy in March, 2021. A month after giving birth to her daughter Lara, actress Lisa Haydon shared the first pictures of her little munchkin. The 'India's Next Top Model' host, who got married to Dino in October 2016, gave birth to her first baby Zack in 2017. The couple were blessed with their second baby, Leo, in February 2020.

Loading View on Instagram

15. Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh

Popular TV actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife, singer Jankee Parekh, became parents to baby boy named Sufi in February this year. The actor shared the first glimpse of his son in September. The bay boy looks breath-taking as he is blessed with the eyes of Nakuul aided with blonde hair. Mehta and Parekh got married in 2012. The duo announced last year in November that they were expecting their first child.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 01:53 PM IST