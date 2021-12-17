Year-Ender 2021: Notable film and TV celebrities who died

Life is fleeting. While some lead a long, fruitful life, for others, sometimes, the end comes sooner.

Since 2020, the global pandemic not only locked us in our homes but also changed our lives forever. With the kind of year 2021 has been, the world has seen enough deaths in every aspect of our society- actors, politician sportspersons and so on.

The Indian film and television industry has lost several celebrities this year. It's saddening, but their memories and on-screen avatars remain immortal. From legendary actor Dilip Kumar to famous television star Sidharth Shukla, many celebrities left a void in the Indian entertainment industry.

Here's looking at some shocking celebrity deaths in 2021.

1. Dilip Kumar

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, credited with bringing method acting to Hindi cinema, passed away at the age of 98. The actor worked in over 65 films. He was admitted to the hospital on June 30 and passed away on July 7. He is survived by his wife Saira Banu. The couple has no children.

2. Sidharth Shukla

The actor who rose to famewith the television series 'Balika Vadhu', passed away following a massive heart attack on the morning of September 2. He won 'Bigg Boss 13' and was known for his drop-dead gorgeous looks as well as his sweet chemistry with his 'Bigg Boss' contestant Shehnaaz Gill. As per reports, the actor had already passed away by the time his family was able to take him to Cooper Hospital in Mumbai.

3. Surekha Sikri

Veteran actress Surekha Sikri, who gained prominence for her performance in the primetime soap opera 'Balika Vadhu', died on July 16 at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The actress had been unwell for several months and had suffered a brain stroke in 2020. Surekha had won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress thrice, for her roles in 'Tamas', 'Mammo', and 'Badhaai Ho'.

4. Bikramjeet Kanwarpal

The actor passed away at age 52 due to COVID-19 complications on May 2. After retiring from the Indian Army, Bikramjeet made his acting debut in 2003 . He starred in films like 'Page 3', 'Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year', 'Murder 2', '2 States', and 'The Ghazi Attack'.

5. Raj Kaushal

Actress Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal passed away on June 30 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Raj Kaushal had directed films like 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi' and 'Shaadi Ka Laddoo'. Breaking social taboos, his last rites were performed by his wife Mandira.

6. Amit Mistry

Popular actor Amit Mistry, who worked in a number of TV shows and films as well, died of a heart attack. He is famous for the show 'Tenali Rama'. He was 47 at the time of his death. As per reports, the actor has felt an ache in his heart post breakfast and succumbed to the attack even before he could be hospitalised by his family.

7. Rajiv Kapoor

Randhir Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor's younger brother, Rajiv Kapoor, passed away on February 9 due to cardiac arrest. He was best known for the film 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili'.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 04:54 PM IST