 'Ye Utne Hi Indian Hain...': Akshay Kumar Takes Bold Stand Against Racism Faced By North-East Indians On Wheel Of Fortune
On Wheel of Fortune, Akshay Kumar addressed the racism faced by North-East Indians, calling his makeup artist Kim from Manipur to share his experiences. He voiced his support, reminded viewers of their contributions in the Kargil War and Naga Regiment, and urged everyone to recognize that "they are all Indians."

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 06:14 PM IST
article-image
Akshay Kumar took a moment on the National television to address the racism that people from the North-East face. Voicing his support for North-East Indians, Akshay called his makeup artist Kim, who is from Manipur, to share his experience. This all started when a contestant on Akshay's show 'Wheel Of Fortune' addressed facing racism in Mumbai because of their different feature. The contestant addressed how people in Mumbai used to call her "Coronavirus" and "Chinese."

Listening to her, Akshay said he could relate to their experience. He then introduced his makeup artist Kim to the audience, and asked him to share his story. Kim then said, "Har jagah me mereko bolte hain, especially China se hu, secondly chinki, momo."

Akshay explained that he brought up the topic on the national Television to highlight the discrimination faced by North-East people. "They are all Indians. Ye utne hi Indian hain jitney ki mai hun, aap hain aur yaha pe jitney bhi baithne wale log gain," Akshay voiced his support. He also reminded viewers of the significant contributions of North-East Indians, including their role in the Kargil War, the Naga Regiment, and the Head Hunters. Akshay further claimed, "They have given their blood. They are Indians." Fans are cheering as the actor openly voices his support for North-East Indians.

