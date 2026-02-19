'Ye Utne Hi Indian Hain...': Akshay Kumar Takes Bold Stand Against Racism Faced By North-East Indians On Wheel Of Fortune

Akshay Kumar |

Akshay Kumar took a moment on the National television to address the racism that people from the North-East face. Voicing his support for North-East Indians, Akshay called his makeup artist Kim, who is from Manipur, to share his experience. This all started when a contestant on Akshay's show 'Wheel Of Fortune' addressed facing racism in Mumbai because of their different feature. The contestant addressed how people in Mumbai used to call her "Coronavirus" and "Chinese."

Listening to her, Akshay said he could relate to their experience. He then introduced his makeup artist Kim to the audience, and asked him to share his story. Kim then said, "Har jagah me mereko bolte hain, especially China se hu, secondly chinki, momo."

On Wheel of Fortune India, Akshay Kumar firmly called out racism against Northeast Indians, declaring, “They are Indians.” By sharing real experiences on national television, he turned entertainment into a powerful… pic.twitter.com/2Is3tXMOl4 — Amit Bhatia (ABP News) (@amitbhatia1509) February 19, 2026

Akshay explained that he brought up the topic on the national Television to highlight the discrimination faced by North-East people. "They are all Indians. Ye utne hi Indian hain jitney ki mai hun, aap hain aur yaha pe jitney bhi baithne wale log gain," Akshay voiced his support. He also reminded viewers of the significant contributions of North-East Indians, including their role in the Kargil War, the Naga Regiment, and the Head Hunters. Akshay further claimed, "They have given their blood. They are Indians." Fans are cheering as the actor openly voices his support for North-East Indians.

Akshay Kumar hosted Wheel Of Fortune is a quiz show that was originally meant to be a limited series, including 40 episodes. Seeing how great of a response Wheel of Fortune is getting, makers have extended the show with an addition of 25 more episodes in it. Wheel of Fortune premiered on January 27, 2026. The new episodes of the show releases every Monday to Friday at 9 pm IST on Sony Entertainment Television. The show can also be streamed on Sony LIV OTT platform.