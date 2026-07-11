'Ye Toh Bhot Jyada Unfair Hai': Lock Upp's Akanksha Choudhary Reacts After Farah Khan Calls Her 'Most Mannerless' & Sends Her To Punishment Cell

Lock Upp's Akanksha Choudhary Reacts After Farah Khan Calls Her 'Most Mannerless' & Sends Her To Punishment Cell | X

The judgement day on Netflix's Lock Upp has arrived, and Akanksha Choudhary has received strict punishment. She has been sent to the punishment cell for an entire week. However, as soon as she entered the cell, the Splitsvilla fame contestant called out jailers Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh's decision as "unfair."

As part of the punishment, Akanksha's status was changed to "at risk" for the entire week. She will also not be given an opportunity to secure herself during the chargesheet or crackdown. Without apologising or saying anything during the verdict, Akanksha quietly entered the punishment cell.

Once inside, Akanksha expressed her disappointment over the decision. Speaking to Yogesh Rawat, she said, "Bhai ye to bhot jyada unfair hai." She further explained, "Maine uska (Shreya) ek moong daal order nahi kiya jo pure ghar ko nahi mila tha aur usne mera 3 time ka khana nahi diya."

This is where she belongs

Ghtiya 3rd class awarat Akanksha Choudhary #Shreyakalra #Lockupp2 pic.twitter.com/4bnhzt62Z2 — 🇮🇳💛Shivlexa💛🇮🇳 CSK🦁 (@Shivkumar_rf) July 11, 2026

Questioning why she alone was being punished, Akanksha added, "Usme meri galti hai? Ye diya hai mujhe."

During the judgement, both Farah and Riteish slammed Akanksha for creating a huge issue over an incident that, according to them, was unintentional. "Aise aap reaction de rahi thin ki jaise aapko bahot bada ghav mila hai," Riteish told her.

As Akanksha continued to justify her actions by saying she acted out of rage, Farah questioned her, "Aap pagalpanti mein kuch bhi karoge? Mattress phekoge, chappal phekoge...What is this behaviour, Akanksha?"

One thing That Farah said to #AkankshaChoudhary was right n so on point: "You made Shreya look good this week".

Hopefully jo team Akanksha hai wo isse samjhe n soche iske baare mein... specially #Yoganksha#Lockupp2 — KalaaKand (@kalaa_kand) July 11, 2026

Farah then asked Shreya to thank Akanksha for making her look good on screen. She went on to describe Akanksha as the "most mannerless, fighting cock, and irritating" person in the house. Farah also reminded Akanksha that she had been a fan favourite just a week ago, while Riteish accused her of making "raai ka pahad."

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa streams exclusively on Netflix, with new episodes dropping daily at 8 pm IST from Saturday to Thursday. Following an extension, the show now skips only Fridays.