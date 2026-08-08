'Ye To Kuch Naya Nahi Hai...': Eisha Singh On Shivangi Joshi & Harshad Chopda's Equation Amid Dating Rumours

Eisha Singh On Shivangi Joshi & Harshad Chopda's Equation Amid Dating Rumours |

Lock Upp 2 viewers were left wondering whether Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda are dating, with several questions being raised about their equation. Some even claimed that Shivangi was aware of Harshad’s feelings for her and was allegedly "using" them on the show.

When television actress Eisha Singh was asked about her take on Shivangi and Harshad’s equation, she said that such speculation is nothing new. According to her, whenever two people share a close bond, questions about their relationship are bound to arise.

Speaking to Telly Talk India, Eisha said, "Ye to kuch naya nahi hai na, sawaal to har baar hi uthte hain aur har kisi pe uthte hain." She further explained that if two people are clear about the equation they share, outsiders should not question it. Eisha also pointed out that both Shivangi and Harshad are adults and know what they are doing in their lives.

Eisha added, "Jab do logon ko koi issue nahi hai, jab do logon ko apni equation pata hai to ham koi nahi hote hain unpe sawal karne wale." She further said, "Unko jo acha lag raha hai, wo jis cheez mein khush hain unko wo karna chahiye. I think they are very smart and they both are lovely humans. Unko pata hai ki kya karna hai kya nahi karna hai."

When Shivangi was asked about her relationship with Harshad, she said to The Indian Express, "I think my friendship with Harshad was blown out of proportion. We are very good friends. Even before entering the show, we were great friends, and we still are. We share a genuine friendship."

Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda have also shared screen space as an on-screen pair in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4. The two played Bhagyashri and Rishabh, respectively, and were portrayed as a married couple navigating an arranged-marriage setup. Their pairing marked their first acting collaboration.