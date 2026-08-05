'Ye Nibba Nibbi Wala Pyaar Hai': Prince Narula's Hilarious Dig At Shivangi Joshi-Harshad Chopda Equation Leaves Everyone Laughing- VIDEO

Prince Narula's Hilarious Dig At Shivangi Joshi-Harshad Chopda Equation Leaves Everyone Laughing- VIDEO |

The 25-member jury on Lock Upp 2 comprised media personalities, celebrities, and influencers, with Prince Narula being one of the prominent members. While questioning finalist Shivangi Joshi, Prince took a dig at her equation with Harshad Chopda, calling it "nibba-nibbi wala pyaar." His remark instantly went viral and left not only the finalists but also the fellow jury members and hosts in splits.

Prince said to Shivangi, "Harshad ka kabhi samajh hi nahi aaya equation hai kya. Bolte ye ho ki aap dost ho par abhi recent aapka jab wo eliminate ho raha tha, aapne bola ki mere aakhri clips hain ye aap le lo aur usne aapko rumaal pakdaya. Ye jaise koi border pe fight karne ja raha hai aur aap aisi situation kar rahe ho. Matlab ye kon karta hai bhai?" His comment left the hosts, jury members, and contestants laughing. Prince further added that such things don't really happen in real life.

Taking another playful jab at their bond, Prince said, "Ye real life mein nahi hota. Wo action se aise lagta hai ye nibba nibbi wala pyaar chal raha hai."

Responding to the remark, Shivangi defended herself by saying that she was simply trying to motivate Harshad before his elimination. She explained that she wanted him to return to the show and that was the reason behind her emotional gesture.

Apart from Prince's comments, Shivangi also faced several other allegations during the jury round. One jury member claimed that she had reached the finale in "khairaat."

Shreya won guys 😭pheli baar kisi ko support kiya wo Jeeta…❤️🥺



LOCKUPP S2 WINNER SHREYA KALRA#ShreyaKalra #LockUpp2 pic.twitter.com/91hMD4bjBq — 𝐉𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐭 (@ariba1818) August 5, 2026

Another media representative alleged that viewers felt Shivangi had "acted dumb" by not realising that Harshad "was in love." Responding to the claim, Shivangi said, "He's always been like this." She further added that they had worked together on a show and that Harshad has always been "caring and protective" towards his friends.

Lock Upp 2 concluded with Shivangi Joshi and Shreya Kalra securing spots in the Top 2. In the end, Shreya was crowned the winner, taking home the coveted trophy along with the ₹1 crore cash prize, while Shivangi finished as the first runner-up.