'Ye Jo Actors Hain Wo...': Did CID's Dayanand Shetty Hint At Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Off-Screen Reality? | YouTube/X

Dayanand Shetty, popularly known as Daya from CID, recently shared an interesting observation about the atmosphere on the sets of a popular comedy show, leaving fans convinced that he was referring to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. While many assume that actors on comedy shows are constantly joking and having fun off-camera, Daya revealed that his experience was quite different. Although he did not mention the show's name, fans were quick to connect the dots, as CID had previously collaborated with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Without naming the show, Daya said, "Aur ek show hai jisko main mention nahi karunga, bhot hi popular comedy show hai." He added, "To hamlog kya expect karte hain ki comedy show hai to inka sense of humour jabardast hoga. Ye jo actors hain wo hamesha comedy karte honge."

Recalling his experience, Daya claimed that the reality was very different from what he had expected. "Hamlog unke sath kaam kar rahe hain, aur jaise comedy ka wo log jo bhi karte the khatam hua, sab serious face," he said. Explaining further, he added, "Na ek dusre ko dekh rahe hain. Na baat kar rahe hain. Wo apne kamre mein gaya, ye apne kamre mein gaya. Jab ki kar rahe hain comedy."

The dark reality of Taarak Mehta show . No doubt, many senior actors are leaving the show despite being paid well. pic.twitter.com/7Sanbd19ZO — Byomkesh (@byomkesbakshy) July 31, 2026

Daya then contrasted that experience with the atmosphere on the CID sets. According to him, once shooting wrapped up, the CID cast would continue laughing and joking around despite working on a crime drama. "Yaha (CID) murdon ke sath baat karne wale, koi mauka nahi chor rahe (to laugh)," he said. Concluding his point, Daya remarked that the environment on a comedy show's set is not always as cheerful as viewers imagine it to be.

A user uploaded this clip on social media saying, "The dark reality of Taarak Mehta show . No doubt, many senior actors are leaving the show despite being paid well," even though Daya did not take any names of the show.