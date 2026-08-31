Yash's Mother SLAMS Allu Aravind For Questioning Actor's Stardom Before KGF: 'Not A Terrorist, Son Of Bus Driver?' - VIDEO

Kannada superstar Yash's mother, Pushpa Arunkumar, has strongly responded to a remark made by veteran producer Allu Aravind questioning her son’'s stardom before the release of KGF. Recalling Yash’s journey, Pushpa stated that her son had already established himself in Kannada cinema through years of hard work and successful films before achieving pan-India fame.

Yash's Mother Takes A Dig At Allu Aravind

“Before KGF, Yash delivered five back-to-back hits. So, if he is an ordinary person, a nobody as you claim, then why are you threatened? He’s not a terrorist,” Pushpa said while speaking to media, defending her son’s achievements. She added that there was no reason to question who Yash was before KGF, as he had already earned a strong fan base through his earlier films.

'Yash Is The Son Of A Bus Driver Who Rose To The Top'

Pushpa also highlighted Yash’s humble background. Unlike stars born into wealthy families or with established industry connections, Yash is the son of a bus driver who built his career independently. She said she was proud of how her son rose to the top through determination and perseverance.

According to Pushpa, Yash’s success was not an overnight phenomenon. "Yash has built his position by working hard for years and giving successful films in the Kannada cinema,” she added.

What Did Allu Aravind Say About Yash?

The controversy stems from comments Allu Aravind made in 2023 while discussing filmmaking, production scale and the success of KGF. He had asked, "Who was Yash before the release of the KGF movie?"

The remark drew criticism from Yash’s fans, who argued that his achievements in Kannada cinema long predated his blockbuster KGF franchise.

Work Front

Yash was recently seen in Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, which was released on August 26. The actor is now gearing up for Ramayana, one of the most anticipated Indian films in development.

Yash will portray the powerful antagonist Ravana, sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, who play the lead roles.