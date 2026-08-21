Yash & Kiara Advani's Toxic Gets 'A' Certificate With No Cuts; CBFC Asks Makers To Modify 2 Words & Add Mandatory Disclaimer

Yash's much-awaited action thriller Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups has received its censor certification ahead of its theatrical release on August 26. The film has been awarded an 'A' certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), meaning it will be restricted to adult audiences.

The CBFC has reportedly cleared the film without any cuts. However, the makers have been asked to make two minor modifications to the Kannada version, along with corresponding changes in the English subtitles.

CBFC Asks Toxic Makers To Modify Two Words

According to the certification details, Toxic has a runtime of 3 hours and 12 minutes. The Kannada-English film was cleared by the CBFC last week.

The censor board has reportedly instructed the makers to mute and replace the phrases “Tevidiya Paiya” and “Tevidiya Pulla” in the Kannada version. The corresponding changes will also have to be made to the English subtitles.

Apart from these modifications, no cuts have reportedly been ordered. The film will also carry the mandatory anti-smoking and anti-drinking warnings.

With the 'A' certificate, Toxic will be available theatrically only to viewers aged 18 and above.

Toxic Gets Adult Rating In UK Too

The film has also received an adult classification in the UK. The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has flagged several elements in the movie while assessing its content.

According to the classification, violence, injury detail and sex received the highest rating of five out of five. Threat and horror, language, drugs, sexual violence and sexual threat, along with suicide and self-harm, were each rated four out of five.

Yash Says Children Should Not Watch Toxic

Yash has previously made it clear that Toxic is not intended for children. During an appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, the actor highlighted the film's tagline, A Fairytale for Grown-ups, while explaining its intended audience.

He said, “Children should not watch this film. They should stay at home. It has not been made for children, and that is very clear. Adults know what is right and wrong. They can choose what they want to see, what they want to learn from the film, and what they don't want to do in life. But the film is very genuine and has a deep story."

Toxic Release Date And Cast

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic stars Yash in the lead role and features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 26, 2026.