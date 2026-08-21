Toxic Ticket Prices Cross ₹2,200! Yash, Kiara Advani's Film Sees Strong Advance Booking Ahead Of August 26 Release

Yash's much-awaited film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is already creating strong excitement ahead of its theatrical release on August 26, 2026. Advance booking has opened, with theatres in Karnataka witnessing a particularly strong response as several shows are already close to being houseful.

While the film's buzz is evident from its advance sales, ticket prices in premium theatres have also caught attention. In Bengaluru and Mumbai, some premium tickets are being sold for more than Rs 2,000.

Toxic's Most Expensive Ticket Costs Rs 2,250!

Among the premium screenings currently listed, the highest ticket price is in Mumbai. A ticket at Jio World Drive in Bandra is priced at Rs 2,250, including taxes.

In Bengaluru, a ticket at Forum Rex Walk costs Rs 2,181, including taxes. Several other multiplexes across Bengaluru and Mumbai are also offering premium shows priced above Rs 1,500.

The response appears particularly strong in Bengaluru, where advance bookings are showing several nearly full shows. The high ticket prices have added another talking point to the growing excitement around Yash's return to the big screen.

Toxic Creates Strong Pre-Release Buzz

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic features an ensemble cast led by Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

The film has remained in the spotlight throughout its promotional campaign. Its teaser, songs and trailer have generated considerable interest, while the makers recently released an English trailer as well.

With advance booking now underway, the film's premium ticket rates and strong early response have raised expectations for its opening at the box office.

When Is Toxic Releasing?

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups was initially scheduled to release in March this year and was expected to clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar The Revenge. The release was later pushed to June before being postponed again.

The Yash-starrer is now scheduled to arrive in theatres on August 26, 2026. With advance bookings showing strong demand in key markets and premium tickets crossing the Rs 2,000 mark, Toxic is expected to make a major impact at the box office.