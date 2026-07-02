X-Men ’97 Season 2 On OTT: Where To Watch Marvel Comics Based Animated Series Online?

X-Men ’97 Season 2 |

Marvel fans who were eagerly awaiting X-Men '97 Season 2 have good news, as the series has been released on OTT. The next chapter of the acclaimed animated revival continues the story of the beloved X-Men: The Animated Series. After the massive success of the first season, expectations are high for the return of Wolverine, Cyclops, Rogue, Storm, Magneto, and other iconic mutants.

X-Men '97 Season 2 is now available on JioHotstar

Season 1 ended on a dramatic cliffhanger, leaving fans with several unanswered questions about the fate of the X-Men and setting the stage for new adventures. This season explores the aftermath of those events while introducing fresh storylines inspired by classic Marvel Comics.

The series revisits the era of X-Men, a band of mutants who use their mysterious gifts to save the world. The MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) has given us many superheroes that we love. People have seen these heroes in live-action movies or animation.

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X-Men ’97 Season 2 storyline

X-Men '97 Season 2 revolves around a massive time-travel rescue operation. Having rescued Earth, the X-Men are dispersed throughout time—some are cast back thousands of years, while others are transported to the future. They need to return home and collaborate to conquer their greatest foe, Apocalypse.

The series has been praised for staying true to the spirit of the original 1990s cartoon while updating its animation, storytelling, and action sequences for modern audiences. It also received widespread acclaim for its emotional depth, compelling character arcs, and faithful adaptation of comic-book lore.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Cast details

X-Men '97 is an American animated television series created by Beau DeMayo and produced by Marvel Studios Animation. Many cast members have returned from the original series to voice new characters, including Ray Chase, AJ LoCascio, George Buza, Lenore Zann, JP Karliak, Jennifer Hale, Alison Sealy-Smith, and Cal Dodd among others.