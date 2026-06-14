Dark Matter Season 2 OTT Release Date: All About Jennifer Connelly And Joel Edgerton's Series

Dark Matter Season 2 |

Fans of the mind-bending sci-fi thriller Dark Matter have reason to be excited. Following the success of its first season, Apple TV+ has officially renewed the series for a second season. Based on Blake Crouch's bestselling novel of the same name, the show captivated audiences with its gripping story of alternate realities, identity, and fate.

Release date and platform of Dark Matter Season 2

Dark Matter Season 2 is set to release on Apple TV+, starting from August 28, 2026. It explores the multiverse through the "road not taken," examining the profound consequences of our decisions, the nature of human identity, and what it truly means to be happy with the life you choose.

Plot

The story centres around Joel Edgerton, who marries a woman he never dreamed of. He has a beautiful family and is happy until one day he disappears without a trace. When he regains consciousness, he discovers that everything around him has changed and no one recognises him.

Joel visits his home to meet his family, but finds a different woman living there who claims to have lived with him. Confused and unaware of what is happening, Joel seeks answers to his questions.

In the trailer, he meets a man who tells him that he built a box, and behind every door is a version of his life that he could have lived. Joel learns that a different version of himself has stolen his identity and entered his life. Now, he must figure out how to save his family from his own version.

Cast and production

The series cast includes Joel Edgerton as Jason Dessen, Jennifer Connelly as Daniela Dessen, Dayo Okeniyi as Leighton, Oakes Fegley as Charlie Dessen, Jimmi Simpson as Ryan, and Alice Braga as Amanda.

The eight-episode series is created by Blake Crouch and produced by Matt Tolmach Productions, Sony Pictures Television, and Five Henrys.