Murder Mindfully Season 2 OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Dark-Comedy Series Online?

Murder Mindfully Season 2 |

The German dark-comedy crime series Murder Mindfully is returning with its much-awaited second season, and fans of the quirky thriller won’t have to wait much longer. The new season of the internationally popular series is based on Karsten Dusse’s bestselling novel series. Murder Mindfully follows mafia lawyer Björn Diemel, played by Tom Schilling, who turns to mindfulness therapy to improve his chaotic work-life balance. Here's everything to know about the series, plot, streaming details, and more before it premieres.

Murder Mindfully Season 2 streaming details

Murder Mindfully Season 2 is set to be released on Netflix starting from May 28, 2026. The series is based on themes of extreme work-life balance, dark comedy, moral ambiguity, and the absurd juxtaposition of meditation with criminal activity.

Plot

The German series narrates the story of a stressed mafia lawyer named Björn Diemel who attends mindfulness classes to save his marriage. However, his journey toward inner peace takes a bizarre and dark turn as he begins solving his problems through murder. The series became widely popular for blending psychological humour, crime, and satire with suspenseful storytelling.

Season 2 will consist of eight episodes and continue Björn’s increasingly complicated double life. The upcoming chapter is expected to dive deeper into his mental struggles, criminal entanglements, and unconventional interpretation of mindfulness. Directors Martina Plura and Max Zähle return to helm the new season.

Cast and powerhouse behind the series

Apart from Tom Schilling, the cast also includes Emily Cox, Britta Hammelstein, and Murathan Muslu reprising their roles. The recently released trailer hints at more chaos, dark humour, and morally twisted situations awaiting viewers. It is directed by Boris Kunz, Max Zähle, and Martina Plura.

The first season earned praise from viewers for its unusual concept and engaging performances, with many online users calling it one of Netflix’s underrated dark comedies. With anticipation building around the sequel, Murder Mindfully Season 2 is shaping up to be another binge-worthy international release this month.