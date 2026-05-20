A Good Girl's Guide To Murder Season 2 OTT Release Date: Everything To Know About Dark Mystery Series

The popular mystery thriller series A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder is gearing up for its highly anticipated second season, leaving fans excited to uncover another gripping investigation. Based on Holly Jackson’s bestselling young-adult novel series, the show quickly gained popularity for its suspenseful storytelling, unexpected twists and emotionally intense narrative. The first season of the series was released on July 1, 2024.

A Good Girl's Guide To Murder: OTT streaming details

A Good Girl's Guide To Murder Season 2 is scheduled to be released on Netflix, starting from May 27, 2026. The streaming giant shared the poster of the second season of the series and captioned, "Emma Myers returns as Pip Fitz-Amobi in A GOOD GIRL'S GUIDE TO MURDER Season 2. Premiering May 27!"

A Good Girl's Guide To Murder plot

The first season of the series narrates the story of a young girl, Pippa Fitz-Amobi, who decides to investigate the mysterious murder case of a local schoolgirl, Andie Bell, after the case was closed without being solved. Pippa Fitz-Amobi sets out to uncover what exactly happened. How did she die? Pippa discovers that Andie's boyfriend took his own life because he believed that he was responsible for Andie's murder. However, after finding this, Pippa believes that there is a hidden truth she is unaware of. The upcoming season follows Pip Fitz-Amobi as she is pulled into another dangerous investigation when a key witness in a major trial disappears.

FAQs – A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder Season 2:

When and where to watch A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder?

The mystery thriller series is set to be released on Netflix, starting from May 27, 2026.

What is A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder about?

The series follows Pip Fitz-Amobi, a teenager who investigates a closed murder case in her town and uncovers hidden secrets and shocking truths.

Is the series based on a book?

Yes, the show is adapted from Holly Jackson’s bestselling young-adult mystery novel series of the same name.

What can fans expect from Season 2?

Season 2 is expected to feature a darker mystery, emotional twists and new investigations based on the second book in the series.

Who plays the lead role in the series?

Emma Myers plays the role of Pip Fitz-Amobi, the intelligent and determined teenage investigator.