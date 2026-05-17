Black Phone 2 On OTT: Where To Watch This Horror-Thriller Film Online?

Black Phone 2 |

Fans of supernatural horror have been eagerly waiting for Black Phone 2, the sequel to the acclaimed horror-thriller The Black Phone. Directed by Scott Derrickson, the film continues the chilling universe created by Joe Hill’s short story and brings back the eerie atmosphere that made the first instalment a massive success among horror lovers worldwide. Black Phone 2 premiered at Fantastic Fest on September 20, 2025, and was released in the United States by Universal Pictures on October 17. The film received generally positive reviews from critics.

Black Phone 2 OTT streaming details

Black Phone 2 is streaming on Netflix. The streaming giant shared the intriguing poster of the film on X and wrote, "Ring ring… Black Phone 2 is now on Netflix in the US." The film centres around the psychological and supernatural aftermath of surviving childhood trauma, the will to reclaim one's voice, and the devastating realities of grief.

Black Phone 2 plot

In Black Phone 2, the masked serial killer emerges from Hell with supernatural abilities to pursue the surviving siblings, Finney and Gwen. As the teens explore an icy winter camp, they ally with the spirits of former victims to finally vanquish the demon. What happens when Gwen starts having terrifying visions and nightmares of boys being murdered at a place called Alpine Lake Camp?

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Cast and characters

The film features Ethan Hawke as the Grabber, Mason Thames as Finney Blake, Madeleine McGraw as Gwen, Miguel Mora as Ernesto, Jeremy Davies as Terrence, Arianna Rivas as Mustang, Maev Beaty as Barbara, Graham Abbey as Kenneth, James Ransone as Max, and Anna Lore as Hope, among others.

Black Phone 2 FAQs:

Where to watch Black Phone 2?

Black Phone 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

Black Phone 2 is based on?

The film is based on Joe Hill's short story collection of the same name.