Bloodhounds Season 2 OTT Release Date Confirmed: When & Where To Watch This Korean Series Online

Bloodhounds Season 2 |

The much-awaited second season of the popular South Korean series Bloodhounds is finally set to arrive, and fans are eager to dive back into its intense, action-packed world. After the success of Season 1, which received praise for its gripping storyline and powerful performances, the makers have officially confirmed the OTT release details for Season 2. The action drama series is directed by Kim Joo-hwan, and it is based on the Naver Webtoon of the same name by Jeong Chan.

Bloodhounds Season 2: OTT Release Date

The series is set to be released on Netflix, starting from April 3, 2026. The streaming giant shared the trailer of the series on X and wrote, "Round two always hits harder. 🥊 Woo Do-hwan & Lee Sang-yi return in Bloodhounds Season 2. Premiering April 3."

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Plot of Bloodhounds

Bloodhounds is a Korean thriller on Netflix centers around two young boxers, Gun-woo and Woo-jin, who team up with a kind-hearted moneylender to defeat a merciless loan shark, Kim Myeong-gil, who exploits individuals in financial trouble during the COVID-19 crisis. The storyline revolves around their struggle for justice and survival, mixing thrilling action, deep friendship, and the sinister realm of debt collection.

Why you should watch Bloodhounds Season 2?

With its engaging narrative and powerful performances, Bloodhounds Season 2 is shaping up to be a must-watch for K-drama enthusiasts. Viewers can stream the series exclusively on Netflix upon its release and experience another thrilling chapter of this gripping story.

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Bloodhounds Season 2 FAQs:

When and where to watch Bloodhounds Season 2?

The series is set to be released on Netflix, starting from April 3.

Is Bloodhounds based on a Webtoon?

Yes, Bloodhounds is based on the Naver Webtoon of the same name by Jeong Chan.