'X Crashed Because Of Dhurandhar 2': Netizens Speculate As Thousands Report Issues Amid Ranveer Singh & Aditya Dhar's Film Release

X Crashed Because Of Dhurandhar 2 |

With the release of Dhurabdhar: The Revenge today, excitement was palpable, but social media fans hit a snag. Shortly after an interview with X went live, the platform experienced a major outage across the US. According to Downdetector.com, over 14,000 users reported issues with X as of 11.05 a.m. ET (8.35 p.m. IST). Downdetector, which monitors outages by aggregating status reports from multiple sources, highlighted the scale of the disruption affecting thousands of users nationwide.

As X (former Twitter) went down, a user tweeted, "X down. Dhurandhar 2 effect." Another wrote, "People tried to share Dhurandhar 2 spoilers and X Down hogya. Peak Detailing Aditya Dhar sahab." Others continued to blame the crashing of X on the release of Dhurandhar 2. One wrote, "Twitter crashed because of Dhurandhar 2." Others continued to share the memes, saying, "Even X can't handle this Dhurandhar 2 madness."

X down

Dhurandhar 2 effect — Arjun Yadav Ji😍🚩🇮🇳 (@maharaj230) March 18, 2026

People tried to share Dhurandhar 2 spoilers and X Down hogya......Peak Detailing Aditya Dhar sahab🫡#XDown #Dhurandhar2 — Jonhs (@AnuRag1993523) March 18, 2026

Bc twitter crashed because of Dhurandhar 2 😭😭 — murphy (@aakhripazzta) March 18, 2026

*people started posting Dhurandhar 2 spoilers on X*



Aditya Dhar sahab outside X office: pic.twitter.com/9WD8V0mVMX — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 18, 2026

Even X can't handle this Dhurandhar 2 madness 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9EDhuxAYMm — Gabbar (@GabbbarSinghh) March 18, 2026

Across India, users from multiple cities reported that X was down, pointing to a widespread service disruption rather than isolated technical glitches. Frustrated users flocked to other platforms, making terms like “X not working” and “Twitter outage India” trend online.

The outage quickly sparked fan speculation linking it to Dhurandhar 2. With the film generating massive hype and fans sharing spoilers online, many jokingly suggested that the viral excitement around the movie, especially key scenes and discussions, might have “overloaded” the platform. Memes and playful commentary about the film dominating X flooded social media feeds.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar with music composed by Shashwat Sachdev, serves as the prequel to the 2025 film Dhurandhar. The movie stars Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sara Arjun, with notable supporting performances by Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and Gaurav Gera. Dhurandhar 2 paid preview premiered on March 18, 2026, from 5 pm onwards. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release in all major languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, on March 19, 2026.