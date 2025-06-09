 Writer-Director Manish Gupta Denies Stabbing Driver; Says All Allegations Are 'False'
A couple of days ago, writer-director Manish Gupta's driver had accused the filmmaker of stabbing him in the stomach with a kitchen knife over a payment dispute. Now, the filmmaker has shared an official statement and he has denied all the allegations. He said, "The statement made by complainant Rabijul in the FIR is completely false."

Writer-director Manish Gupta, a couple of days ago, was accused by his driver of allegedly stabbing him with a kitchen knife over a payment dispute. The driver named Rajibul Islam Lashkar had filed an FIR against Gupta, at Versova police station in Andheri. Now, the filmmaker has shared a statement in which he has called all the allegations 'false'.

He said, "The statement made by complainant Rabijul in the FIR is completely false. As you can clearly see in the CCTV footage screenshot, the complainant Rabijul is holding his right hand over his stomach. But just zoom in on his stomach, and you will see that there is no BLOOD! If he was stabbed with a knife, how could there be no blood? Because he was lying."

Gupta further stated that in the CCTV footage, one can see that his driver is walking 'very casually and in a carefree manner' and not like someone who has been stabbed with a knife in stomach.

Manish Gupta On Allegations Of Not Paying The Salary On Time

Gupta further spoke about the allegations made by the driver that he was not paid on time, and was stabbed due to the payment dispute.

He said, “The very first sentence of his statement in the FIR is totally false. He has falsely claimed that, 'For three years, Manish Gupta never paid my salary on time. That’s why we had arguments'. View my bank statements which clearly show that for the past three years, I have always paid his salary on time, without fail. To the contrary, I have paid him advances, which is an amount much more than his salary. His statement, starting with a blatant lie, is evidence of his malafide intention."

Driver Inflicted Injuries By Himself?

Gupta claims, "The complainant Rabijul has inflicted these injuries on his own self. Just to create circumstances valid enough for filing an FIR. He has been coached, step by step, by third parties for whom filing false FIRs and extorting money is a regular business. The complainant Rabijul’s motive in filing this false FIR is - extorting money in connivance with third parties who have coached and guided him."

Manish Gupta's Driver Has A Previous Criminal Record?

Gupta also revealed that his driver has a 'history of criminal proceedings against him'. He further said, "He had earlier committed some financial crime against a bank. He was rounded up by the police and produced in a court of law. His lawyer, who has coached him step by step to file this false FIR, has multiple criminal cases filed against him including a case of rape, and he has even been arrested twice.”

The filmmaker concluded, “I have already submitted the above in my statement in a signed letter to the police."

Manish has directed many movies like Darna Zaroori Hai, Hostel, Rahasya, and others. He was the writer of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Sarkar which was released in 2005.

