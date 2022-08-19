Wrestling champion Geeta Phogat writes an open letter to She-Hulk; wishes to make her gym buddy

Gold Medalist and Olympian wrestler Geeta Phogat shared an open letter in appreciation of the recently released Marvel Studios' ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ on Disney+ Hotstar. Phogat, an icon of women empowerment and inspiration to millions of girls, said she resonates with superwoman She-Hulk and wants to be gym buddies with her.

“Marvel ki sabse nayi superhero ko dekhke laga ki yaar ye bilkum humare type ki hero hai! Ekdum hatti khatti aur lambi chaudi, mujhe to She-Hulk ko apna gym buddy banana hai! Uski Or meri life bhi dekhaa jaaye to kaafi ek jaisi hai,” said Phogat in her open letter.

Exploring the legacy of the Incredible Hulk in the cinematic universe for the first time since 2008, the series will introduce Emmy Award-winning actress Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, AKA She-Hulk. With her specialisation in superhuman-oriented legal cases, Tatiana Maslany will navigate her new smashing green persona and her role as a lawyer in the series.

Along with Tatiana, the nine-episode comedy series stars Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Jennifer’s best friend and paralegal; Jameela Jamil as superhuman Titania, She-Hulk’s nemesis and Tim Roth as surprise new client Emil Blonsky/ Abomination. The series also features special appearances by Mark Ruffalo as Jennifer’s cousin Bruce Banner/ Hulk, and Benedict Wong as Wong. Directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, the series has been written by Jessica Gao and produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro, and Jessica Gao.

